L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $303,624,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $46,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.