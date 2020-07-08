Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of Lake Victoria Mining Company (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) dropped 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 24,850 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 76,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Lake Victoria Mining from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

