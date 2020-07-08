Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, approximately 50,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 96,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.26.

About Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

