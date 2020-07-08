Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Jul 8th, 2020

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

