Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,424,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
