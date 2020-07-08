Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,424,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.