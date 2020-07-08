Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

