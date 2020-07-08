Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, approximately 785 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

