Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Lomiko Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 47,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

