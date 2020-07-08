Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 913 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. 30,194,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,075,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $260.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.