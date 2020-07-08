Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.28. 1,224,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,545. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.31.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

