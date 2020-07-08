Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,937,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 122,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. 26,205,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,930,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

