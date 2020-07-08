Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 12.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 3,899,640 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

