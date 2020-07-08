Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA IYY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,234. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

