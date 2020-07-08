Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.98. 3,035,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,415,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,919 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

