LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 333,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,603. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.23). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
