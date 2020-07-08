LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
