Masco Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Masco has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.