Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MA traded down $5.66 on Tuesday, reaching $299.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.27. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,689,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,634,015,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 930,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,961,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.