MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MMS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 335,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,926. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $56,359,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 468,326 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $12,963,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

