MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Insider Malcolm Swift Sells 24,600 Shares

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.14. 463,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,792. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

