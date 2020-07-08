McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,547,000 after buying an additional 95,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $272,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

NYSE MCK traded down $5.71 on Tuesday, hitting $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

