mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63, approximately 67,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

