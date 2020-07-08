Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mdu Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,268.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.