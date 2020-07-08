Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 360.63 ($4.44).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of LON MAB traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.20 ($2.12). 1,861,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $739.08 million and a PE ratio of -29.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.66. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($5.94).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

