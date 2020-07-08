N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 3.5%

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), approximately 963,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.05.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

