National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Stock Price Up 6%

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd (ASX:NTD) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.18), approximately 77,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market cap of $27.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

National Tyre & Wheel Company Profile (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products for 4WD, SUV, van, truck, caravan, trailer, and passenger cars in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Moorooka, Australia.

