Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, 540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

