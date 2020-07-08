ODEM Price Up 56.8% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $305,903.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04894089 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

