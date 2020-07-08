Old Port Advisors Acquires 22,273 Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre makes up about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFD. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.52.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

