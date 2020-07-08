Old Port Advisors Acquires 252 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.45.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. 654,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,742. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

