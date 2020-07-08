Old Port Advisors Acquires 264 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.