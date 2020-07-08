Old Port Advisors Acquires 3,674 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 6,167,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,724. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.