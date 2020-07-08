Old Port Advisors Acquires 457 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,727. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

