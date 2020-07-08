Old Port Advisors Buys 2,616 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

