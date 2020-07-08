Old Port Advisors Buys 621 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,453,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

