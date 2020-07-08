Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 8,364,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

