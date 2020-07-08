Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 8,364,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit