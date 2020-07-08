Old Port Advisors Has $2.12 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 291,355 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,183,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 301,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 88,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,682. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

