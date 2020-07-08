Old Port Advisors Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 95,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 23,001,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,310,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

