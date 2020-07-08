Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.