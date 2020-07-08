Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.