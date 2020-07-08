Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,376 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

