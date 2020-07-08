Old Port Advisors Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Loews Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,866,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,454,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

