Old Port Advisors Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 29,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 13,591,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

