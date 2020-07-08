OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 2.8%

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (CVE:GRDM) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, 154,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 157,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

