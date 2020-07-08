Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 14th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 118.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

