PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Update

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

