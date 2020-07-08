PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of -0.20.

About PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

