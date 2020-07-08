Pillar Market Capitalization Reaches $5.18 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $2,795.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.09 or 0.04897354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

