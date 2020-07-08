Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

