Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.