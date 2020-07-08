Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82, approximately 52,050 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$376.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Pivot Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at C$76,971.26. Insiders bought a total of 153,320 shares of company stock worth $216,595 in the last 90 days.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

